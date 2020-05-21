When could we see a return of youth sports?

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear has set June 15th as the return date for low contact, out door youth sports to return. But what about sports like football and soccer that are far from low contact.

Well that return date hasn't been set by the governor, but that has not stopped Warren County Parks and Recreation from planning what the return of sports at their facilities would look like.

"We have several proposals of plans that we have actually discussed with the leagues. We will be hosting a workshop tonight with those leagues to go over in a little more detail to what that new normal is like as we get into summer play season and fall play season," says WCPR Chris Kummer.

Health and safety is the number one concern by everyone at W-C-P-R and they want to assure everyone will be safe before anyone steps back on a field.

"We know that before we start playing ball and before we start playing sports we must have a regimented plan in place that's going to protect the public. Because all its going to take is one individual coughing, not covering their nose or not wearing a mask. In a tight space and before you know it you could have a whole team infected."

Although we await word from Governor Beshear and his administration and the CDC to know how youth sports will be conducted this summer and fall one things we do know for sure. It will look drastically different then it has in years past.

