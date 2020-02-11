White House budget includes $25B for NASA, more than $12B for moon mission

President Donald Trump wants to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024 and his administration is seeking billions of dollars to get that done.

When the White House released its annual budget request this week, it included more than $25 billion for NASA in the 2021 fiscal year.

Nearly half of those funds, $12.4 billion, are specifically earmarked for the moon landing program.

It’s not a sure thing that Congress will approve the request, but it has traditionally funded NASA at or above what the White House has requested.

The moon mission will be a stepping stone for eventually exploring Mars, according to NASA chief Jim Bridenstine.

NASA’s goal is to put astronauts on Mars in the 2030s.

