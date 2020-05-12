White Squirrel Brewery closes due to COVID-19

Many small businesses are taking a hit due to COVID-19. A Bowling Green favorite, White Squirrel Brewery, is one such business - deciding to close their doors after 5 years in the community.

"We rely on the tap, we rely on the bar being open, and so it hit us especially hard, and overall the restaurant we are just so small we have been operating on a shoestring budget since day one," said Sean Stevens, a co-founder and brewer for the restaurant.

They tell 13 News this was a hard decision for them to make and they held on as long as they could before deciding to close their doors.

"You know, we have had such strong community support and it has been awesome to see it - and I just hope that we can come back," said Stevens.

Restaurants are able to open up next week with 33% occupancy, but this small restaurant says even that wouldn't help them.

"With 33% occupancy, our restaurant is so small - it's like two tables. It's just so small; it's just hard to do," Stevens said.

However, they hope that this isn't the end of the White Squirrel brand.

"The brand is not dead hopefully. Just the restaurant, unfortunately, is not going to be around. I am hoping to move the brewery to a proper brew location and continue the brand with brewery only," Stevens said.