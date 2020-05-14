Why I wear my mask campaign

The Bowling Green and Warren County coronavirus workgroup has found a creative way to educate the community about wearing a mask.

They hope through their campaign #whywearmymask they can show the community that we are all in this together and can help spread awareness about just how important it is to wear your mask.

"Take every little step possible whether that is social distancing or washing your hands or wearing your mask out in public so we want everyone to know that they can take multiple steps that will help our community as a whole. Because one thing we need folks to know is that when they ask us why our numbers are going up there is no other answer besides it is our behavior," said Kim Lancaster, Executive Assistant/Public Information Officer.

They add that they are working hard to get everything back to normal or "near normal" but they say in order to do that everyone in the community needs to do what is asked of them because we are all in this together.