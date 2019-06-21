Wife arrested after trying to take jailed husband’s guns to police

Police in Bartow, Fla. arrested 35-year-old Joseph Irby on June 14 for domestic violence and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

His wife, 32-year-old Courtney Irby told investigators he had tried to run her over with a car.

On June 15, she was taken into custody after police in nearby Lakeland said she broke into his home and stole his guns with the intent to surrender them to authorities, The Lakeland Ledger reported.

“So are you telling me that you committed an armed burglary?” an officer asked.

“Yes, I am, but he wasn’t going to turn them in, so I am doing it,” she replied.

Courtney Irby also faces a charge for grand theft of a firearm.

The couple is in the process of getting a divorce. Mrs. Irby had applied for a temporary injunction against Mr. Irby.

Authorities contacted him while he was still locked up in the Polk County Jail and he instructed them to prosecute his wife.

