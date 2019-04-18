Wife of 1st. lieutenant killed in ambush 15 years ago works to keep his memory alive

15 years ago yesterday, a first lieutenant from Warren County was killed in the line of duty.

In memory of 1st. Lieutenant Robert Henderson, his wife Lisa put on the first ever memorial benefit over the weekend.

Henderson was shot while leading his platoon safely through an ambush in Iraq, later dying from his injuries.

"It's still difficult for them 15 years later, just as difficult as it was back then, and I just think it's something that you have to push through that pain in order to be able to celebrate his life. Because I think if you don't talk about it with the other people that loved him, that I don't want his memory to fade. And so I think that, even though it's difficult, I think it's important for all of us to speak about it," said Lisa Henderson.

Henderson was pregnant with their first and last child together when her husband was killed.

"On one hand, you're excited to be having a baby, and on another hand, there were a lot of times where I was very angry -- angry at God, angry at him -- and then you circle back to being happy about having a baby; and it's a mixture of emotions," she said.

Their son is now 14, and she works to make sure he knows how much his father loved him, as those who loved his father share their memory of him as well.

"Growing up in the same community that his dad grew up in, there's people that we run into in town, and they say things to PJ about what a great dad he had, and great person he was," she said.

In their home stands a memorial cabinet, filled with awards, medals and photos of the lieutenant.

"He worked really, really hard. Huge animal lover; huge Notre Dame fan," she smiled.

"It's something you deal with on a daily basis," she said, "and some days are better than others."

She says it's taken her a lot of time to get to the place where she is today -- speaking openly about it. She does it to keep his memory alive, and to remind the public about the needs of veterans in our community.

"Even though the war isn't on the news everyday like it once was, we still have people putting their lives on the line every single day," she said.

The benefit included a golf scramble at Paul Walker Golf Course, with an evening of live music at the Spillway --activities Lt. Henderson loved.

"You know, a lot of people who worked for him or served with him said he was one of the best leaders they had ever had. And that was really important to him to be seen as a leader that went above and beyond. He wouldn't ask anybody to do anything that he was not willing to do himself," said Henderson.

"Everybody that knew him are not surprised by his actions that day. That's exactly who he was; he put other people before himself," she said.

They estimate about 250 people showed up to the concert at Spillway. Funds from the benefit will be going to AMVETS, a local organization that gives back to other veterans in need.

They are still working to tabulate the funds. Officially they haven't made the decision yet if they'll make the benefit an annual event, but they've definitely heard positive feedback and hopes from the community that they would continue it, just as they continue to live on with his memory.