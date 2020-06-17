Advertisement

Wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr passes away suddenly at age 39

In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio, left, administers a ceremonial re-enactment of the House oath-of-office to Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., accompanied by his wife Eleanor Carol Leavell on Capitol Hill in Washington. Eleanor Carol Leavell died unexpectedly in the family&amp;rsquo;s home Tuesday night at the age of 39, news outlets reported. (Source: AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio, left, administers a ceremonial re-enactment of the House oath-of-office to Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., accompanied by his wife Eleanor Carol Leavell on Capitol Hill in Washington. Eleanor Carol Leavell died unexpectedly in the family's home Tuesday night at the age of 39, news outlets reported. (Source: AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
report the wife of a U.S. Congressman from Kentucky died unexpectedly in the family’s home Tuesday night at the age of 39.

U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s office said in a statement his wife, Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, passed away in Lexington. The congressman may release a more detailed statement at a later date.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement he and his wife are “stunned and heartbroken” by the news.

Condolences for her passing flowed in through the night from other Kentucky politicians, including Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

