Wildcats fall to Maroons

Madisonville, Ky. (WBKO) --- The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats' season came to an end after suffering a 45-31 loss at the hands of the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons.

The Wildcats finish the season with a record of 7-6 and as the Class 4A District 2 Champions.

 
