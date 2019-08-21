Wildlife refuge proposed in Henderson

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing the establishment of Kentucky's second wildlife refuge where the Green and Ohio Rivers meet in Henderson.

The new refuge would be about 24,000 acres, with the Service buying land only from willing sellers in the region.

Officials said work on the plan actually began two decades ago, but the terrorist attacks of September 11 shifted the country's priorities.

The refuge could provide fishing and hunting opportunities, as well as spur environmental restoration, experts said.

The service is accepting comment on the proposal until the end of the month.