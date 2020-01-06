Williams Earns Conference USA Co-Player of the Week Honors

WKU forward Carson Williams was named Conference USA's Co-Player of the Week after his performance in the Hilltoppers 2-0 start in league play.

WKU opened conference play with victories over North Texas and Rice. Williams averaged 18 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 35 minutes per game during that stretch.

Williams also recorded a double-double in Saturday's 68-61 win over Rice, tallying 22 points and 13 rebounds.

This is the first conference honor for Williams. The redshirt junior is just the second Hilltopper to be named player of the week so far this season. Charles Bassey took home the award back on December 2.

Williams has had to step since Bassey was lost for the season back in December and he's proven to be up to the challenge. Williams is averaging 18.5 points and 9 rebounds per game without Bassey in the lineup.

The Hilltoppers will now hit the road and travel to Birmingham, Alabama to take on the UAB Blazer at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 9.