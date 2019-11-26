Wind Advisory For Gusts of 40-50 mph!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Tuesday, November 26, 2019

...WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 3 PM WEDNESDAY...

Monday was nice, but the winds of change take over as we head into Tuesday. Winds will be gusty from the south at 20-30 mph with higher gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible! The big travel days leading up to Thanksgiving look breezy and unsettled with chances for rain and even some thunderstorms both Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. We catch a break in the rain most of Wednesday and early Thanksgiving Day. However, a new system arrives on Thanksgiving afternoon with shower chances returning. Occasional rain for Black Friday and the remainder of the holiday weekend. Highs dip to near 50° on Thanksgiving Day before some warming over the weekend. Another shot of chilly air arrives as we close out November and start December.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Windy & Warm with Afternoon and Evening Showers

High 64, Low 60, winds S 15, Gusts of 40-50 Late Tonight

WEDNESDAY: Windy and Turning Cooler, Clearing Late

High 60, Low 33, winds W-20, Gusts to 45 Early

THANKSGIVING DAY (THURSDAY): Showers Possible Late

High 48, Low 37, winds NE-5

