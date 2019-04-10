Wind Advisory Thursday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, April 10, 2019

...WIND ADVISORY FOR COUNTIES ALONG/WEST OF I-65 FROM 10AM-7PM THURSDAY...

Today made two straight days of highs in the 80s for Bowling Green, and we will tack on a third straight Thursday! Some sunshine hangs on early day before clouds increase during the afternoon. Strong gusty winds pick up ahead of a system that will move in early Friday morning with showers and thunderstorms. We could see wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph which could bring down a few tree limbs and branches. We catch a break in the rain Friday afternoon through about midday Saturday before showers and thunderstorms return Saturday evening. Heavy rain and gusty winds are a good bet Saturday night into Sunday morning before rain moves out Sunday evening. Temperatures will return to more seasonable readings in the 60s Monday then back into the mid-70s Tuesday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Windy and Warm - Rain After Midnight

High 83, Low 59, winds S-20, gusts 40

FRIDAY: Morning Showers, then Partly Sunny

High 73, Low 48, winds SW-12

SATURDAY: M/Cloudy, Showers & T/Storms Toward Evening

High 70, Low 58, winds NE-10

