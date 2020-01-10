Wind And Flood Advisories In Effect

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, January 9, 2020

...WIND ADVISORY AND FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT...

Clouds are on the increase as south winds pick up ahead of a potent system soon to arrive. This will bring rounds of heavy rain and some thunderstorms to the region. Some 1-2" of rain is likely starting Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. Strong storms are also possible Saturday, with locally damaging winds and an isolated tornado being the main threats. We could set a new record high temp Saturday before cooler air returns Saturday night. We catch a break in the rains Sunday before yet another system arrives with more wet weather Tuesday into Wednesday.

FRIDAY: Windy & Warm, Mainly Afternoon Showers

High 68, Low 60, winds S-18, G-35

SATURDAY: Windy with Record Warmth, Showers/Storms Likely (Few May be Strong)

High 73, Low 38, winds SW-25, G-50

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Cooler

High 53, Low 39, winds SW-5

