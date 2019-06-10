Winds Of Change Bringing Cooler, Drier Days

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Monday, June 10, 2019

...WIND ADVISORY MONDAY FOR AREA LAKES...

The upper-level energy that brought us the damp weather over the weekend will finally move out Monday. Expect an isolated shower or two this afternoon as the system exits along with breezy northwest winds. We will see pleasantly cooler, drier air the next few days with only a slight chance of a late day shower Wednesday. Highs will range in the mid to upper 70s. There will be a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and into Sunday (Father's Day).

Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

MONDAY: Breezy with An Afternoon Shower

High 80, Low 52, winds NW-14, Gusts to 28

TUESDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds, Cooler

High 75, Low 55, winds NE-9

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, A Late Day Shower

High 79, Low 57, winds S-8

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams