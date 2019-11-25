Winds Of Change On The Way

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Monday, November 25, 2019

Warm temperatures and sunshine return for Monday with highs in the lower 60's. Winds of change take over as we head into Tuesday as the first rain chance moves in late. Winds will be gusty from the south at 20-30 mph with higher gusts to near 40! The big travel days leading up to Thanksgiving look breezy and unsettled with chances for rain and even some thunderstorms both Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Thanksgiving Day along with Black Friday also holds possibilities for rain with highs in the 50s. Another system brings rain and thunderstorms for Saturday and Sunday, the first day of December.

MONDAY: Sunny and Warm

High 61, Low 42, winds SW-10

TUESDAY: Windy and Warm with Showers and Thunderstorms

High 63, Low 54, winds S 20-30, Gusts to 40

WEDNESDAY: Morning Showers, then Cloudy

High 60, Low 33, winds W-18

