Windy and Colder Friday!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, March 5, 2020

A weak cold front slides through Thursday night with not much more than some clouds. We catch a quick shot of chilly air Friday before readings rebound this weekend. Wind chills will be as cold as the upper teens to low 20s for a time Friday morning! Expect a steady warmup fot the weekend, however, as temps go back into the 60s Sunday afternoon. Another dry weekend looks to be followed by yet another wet beginning to another week on Monday. Rain chances are a part of the forecast all the way into Thursday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Windy & Colder

High 48, Low 25, winds NW-20, G-35

SATURDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 53, Low 30, winds E-5

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Warmer

High 64, Low 48, winds S-12