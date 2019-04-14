Winter Like Temperatures For Tonight

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, April 14, 2019

Early morning rain helped stabilize the atmosphere and lowered the severe chance throughout our Sunday. We were able to make it through the day with only a few showers. However, now as we dry out, temperatures are starting to plummet into the 30's for the overnight. Some of our western counties may wake up to some frost in the morning but we will see sunshine return Monday. Temperatures will remain cooler in the lower 60's; however, temperatures rebound back into the upper 70's to lower 80's by midweek. We stay dry till late week.

TONIGHT: Clouds Clearing, Some Patchy Frost Develops

Low 36, winds W 14, G:30

MONDAY: Sunny but Cool

High 64, Low 45, winds W-8

TUESDAY: Sunny and Warm

High 78, Low 56, winds SW-14, G:30

