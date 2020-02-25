Winter Makes a Comeback!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Clouds held tight over the region today, with some patchy light rain and drizzle that will continue into the evening. Showers increase Wednesday morning, with rain possibly mixing with or changing to snow showers by Wednesday evening as colder air arrives. The chill lingers through the final days of February. Friday may also bring a brief mix of flurries and rain into the region. The weekend looks dry with a cold Saturday before a warming trend takes hold beginning Sunday. We're back into the 60s by Monday, but showers return for the start of next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Rain Showers Mixing with Snow Showers Late, Windy

High 44, Low 27, winds W-17, G-30

THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Cold

High 43, Low 29, winds W-11

FRIDAY: Cold with Lgt. Snow/Rain Showers Possible

High 43, Low 26, winds W-10