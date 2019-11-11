Winter Weather Advisory And Record Cold!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Monday, November 11, 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 7 AM TUESDAY...

...RECORD TO NEAR-RECORD COLD SETS IN THIS WEEK...

After a cool and chilly start to the weekend, we warmed up Sunday as we climbed into the upper 60's. Veterans Day will start dry and mild before things take a turn. Rain moves in early afternoon dropping temperatures as the front moves through. Rain starts changing over to snow around the evening commute and into the night hours. Some minor accumulation and impact on travel are possible Monday night into Tuesday morning. Snow accumulations anywhere up to 1 inch with some isolated higher amounts. By Tuesday, readings may run over 25° below normal with near-record cold daytime highs in the upper 20's and nighttime temps in the teens! We will see sunshine with some gradual warming back into the 50s later in the week.

MONDAY: Breezy and Turning Colder, Rain to Snow by evening

AM High 61, Temps Falling to 30s by Eve, Low 19, winds W 18-35

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Cold

High 29, Low 15, winds N-13

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, A Little Warmer

High 39, Low 25, winds S-6

