Winter Weather Advisory Tonight

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, November 11, 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 7 AM TUESDAY...

...RECORD TO NEAR-RECORD COLD SETS IN TONIGHT...

Rain overspreads the area this evening with falling temperatures as a cold front moves through. Rain changes to snow from NW to SE by late evening. Expect the changeover to arrive in Bowling Green by about 8pm. Some minor accumulation and impact on travel are possible Monday night into Tuesday morning. Snow accumulations anywhere up to 1 inch with some isolated higher amounts. Lows will plummet into the upper teens to around 20° overnight. Wind chills will run as cold as 0 to 5° by Tuesday morning! Temperatures Tuesday will run over 30° below normal, only reaching the upper 20s for highs! We will see sunshine with some gradual warming back into the 50s later in the week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Sunny, Blustery, and Very Cold

High 29, Low 15, winds NW-13

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Much Warmer, but still Cool

High 42, Low 28, winds S-8

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 50, Low 27, winds SW-8

