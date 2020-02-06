Winter Weather Advisory Tonight

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, February 6, 2020

Colder air has returned to the region. This sets us up for a shot at some snow tonight. Snow accumulations will be minor - generally around 1" - but enough to cause some slick spots for Friday morning, especially on untreated roads along with bridges and overpasses. Otherwise, the rest of Friday is dry but cold. A new system arrives with rain possibly mixed with snow Saturday before a dry Sunday. Warmer readings return early next week, but so do more rain chances. River flooding could become more of a concern by the middle of next week.

FRIDAY: Few AM Flurries, Otherwise Cloudy & Cold

High 38, Low 30, winds W-12

SATURDAY: AM Light Rain/Light Snow Showers Possible

High 43, Low 28, winds W-10

SUNDAY: Sunshine Giving Way to Clouds

High 57, Low 44, winds S-11