Shane Holinde’s Winter Weather Outlook 2019-2020:

A Tough Call!

It’s that time again. In all reality, it WAS that time earlier this month. Old Man Winter decided to make his presence felt very early this season. We’re already on the board with a 1.3” snowfall from Veterans Day. That was our earliest measurable snowfall since Halloween 1993.

I know the question in many minds: Could that early-season snowfall be a harbinger of things to come? Well…it doesn’t guarantee a big snow season. However, it is worth noting that in many seasons where Bowling Green’s first accumulating snowfall happened in November, we wound up with above average snowfall (seasonal average: about 9”). That includes 2013 and 2014 fairly recently, and – going back some time – 1976 and 1977. 2014 along with those seasons in the late ‘70s should raise eyebrows for those who were living here then.

A LOOK BACK: It pains me to do this, but I must look back at the previous winter season, which I do every year. Let’s just say this is a humbling business sometimes. After practically nailing the outlook for ’17-’18, I got my you-know-what handed to me on a silver platter last year.

Here was my prediction for last Winter:

*Total snow for the season: 12-16” (actual: 4.7”)

*Avg. Temp: Slightly Below Normal (actual: 42.7° in DEC, 37.4° in JAN, 45.3° in FEB, all above normal for each month)

*Total precip: Near normal for season (actual: 19.56” – way above the three month normal). As you may recall, we had our 2nd wettest February all-time in Bowling Green, with 11.14” of rain.

Last Winter was unusual for a weak El Niño season. Normally, we’re drier than normal with more arctic shots. And while we did have a cold finish to January, it really wasn’t anything unheard of.

So yes, I was off the mark last season. But hey, I’ll be the first to admit when I’m wrong!

Ok, let’s move on to THIS season.

***THIS IS WHERE THE TALK GETS TECHNICAL AS I DIVE INTO THE ATMOSPHERIC PLAYERS FOR THIS SEASON. IF YOU WISH TO SKIP THIS PORTION, SCROLL DOWN TO “THE WINTER FORECAST”***

1.) EL NIÑO/LA NIÑA (EL NIÑO-SOUTHERN OSCILLATION)

“El Niño” and “La Niña” can have a big influence on our patterns, especially in winter. Basically, El Niño is an abnormal warming of the sea surface water in the Central Pacific ocean off the South American coast. When those same waters cool, we call it a “La Niña”. If the water temperature at the sea surface is right at or close to normal, neither El Niño nor La Niña is present. That’s what we call an “ENSO Neutral” condition. (see maps just below)

It looks like this season winds up as being technically “ENSO Neutral”, but the model consensus is a slight lean toward El Niño. The third map below is the “model predictions for ENSO” map. It shows most of the lines representing various computer models running above 0.0, or “normal” sea surface temperature for the central Pacific. The weak signal would suggest there’s more opportunity for the polar jet to make a few runs into the eastern U.S. this season. Keep in mind there are other drivers in the pattern, though.

*Imagery courtesy of NOAA

2.) PDO/AMO (Pacific Decadal Oscillation/Atlantic Multi-decadal Oscillation)

The PDO refers to water temperatures in the North Pacific south of Alaska and off the coasts of western Canada and the U.S. Pacific Northwest. When waters off the southern shores of Alaska are warmer than average, we often see big ridges of high pressure become established over the Gulf of Alaska. If other indices and teleconnections are in place, such a pattern often force very cold air to ride up and over and then down into the lower 48. The chart below shows a history of PDO cycles (note the cold PDO though much of the 1960s and ‘70s, many of those years featured harsh winters for South-Central KY). More recent years have featured a warm PDO.

​

The AMO refers to the overall water temperature in the Atlantic. The AMO typically runs in 30 year cycles. Throughout much of the late 1950s, 60s, and 70s, the AMO was in a “cold phase”. Some of you may remember the brutal winters we endured during that stretch (1959-’60 and the last three seasons of the ‘70s). The AMO was also in a cold phase back in the 1910s, a decade that featured one of the Ohio Valley’s most severe winters (1917-’18). Since the 1980s, however, the AMO has been in a “warm phase”. It remains in that mode now, although not as warm as in recent years.

​

3.) NAO/AO (North Atlantic Oscillation/Arctic Oscillation

These pressure systems are the “wild cards” when it comes to winter forecasting. Unlike the indices mentioned above that deal more directly with sea surface temps, these refer to the movement (a.k.a. oscillations) of semi-permanent pressure systems in the North Atlantic and Arctic, respectively. Those movements can be very hard to predict much more than a couple of weeks out. Even the most experienced meteorologists can have fits when forecasting NAO and AO long range.

There are two phases of the AO and NAO: Positive and Negative. When each is in a negative phase, the polar jet often dives into the eastern U.S., sometimes sending cold, arctic air our way. A positive phase of each of those indices generally means the eastern U.S. (including our region) is mild to warm. The two indices stayed positive often last season.

4.) OTHER PLAYERS

It’s possible that solar flares and their cycles play a role on winter weather. To what extent that role is remains uncertain. Some speculate that more solar flares/activity leads to milder conditions. Sun spot activity does not look all that pronounced this season.

Another factor to consider is snow/ice cover across North America. To help you compare and contrast, the map below shows snow cover from last November on the left vs. this November on the right.

Image courtesy: NOAA

ANALOGS:

While no two El Niño or La Niña seasons pan out exactly the same, there is at least *some* correlation among many of them. For example, many of our snowiest and coldest seasons (1977-’78 and 2014-’15) have featured weak to moderate El Niños. That is NOT to say this one will be in the same boat, but there are interesting similarities in the sea surface temps of the northern Pacific from Fall 2014 to Fall this year. Sometimes the warmer-than-normal temps off the Pacific NW coast and in the Gulf of Alaska can force some very cold air into our part of the world!

These are the seasons that were given the most weight as “analogs. By analogs, I mean seasons with central Pacific Ocean sea surface temps along with other indices most similar to the one upcoming:

1983-‘84

2004-’05, and yes…

2014-’15

Main things to point out about these seasons:

*Winter ’83-’84 featured numerous shots of bitterly cold air. We had our coldest Christmas ever in 1983 (although it was NOT a White Christmas). The ’83-’84 season featured above average snowfall.

*Winter ’04-’05 was a dud, save for the blockbuster snow/ice storm that paralyzed parts of our region just a few days before Christmas ’04.

*Winter ’14-’15 was one of the more memorable seasons in recent memory. It featured two “Snowmegeddon”/shutdown storms (Feb. 16, 2015 and Mar. 4-5, 2015 that will be remembered by many for awhile. It also featured record cold temps

Also given some consideration for this forecast were these seasons:

1962-‘63

2018-‘19

January 1963 was WICKED cold. Last season, as mentioned before, not so much. It really is feast or famine when it comes to what happened (or did not happen) in these analog years.

THE WINTER FORECAST

My focus is on the three months that make up “meteorological winter” December, January, and February. I should also stress this is NOT an official First Alert Storm Team forecast! It’s simply my own take on how things may play out.

DECEMBER: Many recent seasons have started with temperatures mild – if not downright balmy – in December. 2015 and 2016 come to mind. There are hints that the pattern may “flip” from cool in November to warmer next month. That’s not to say there won’t be some cold shots from time to time, however.

DECEMBER TEMPERATURES: 1-3 degrees above normal (Avg. temp for the month is 38.6)

DECEMBER PRECIP: Above normal

DECEMBER SNOWFALL: Less than 1”

JANUARY: This could be an up-and-down sort of month. I’m seeing some indications that the jet stream may often roll right over our region. That should keep the pattern active, but will likely result in some big fluctuations in temperatures.

JANUARY TEMPERATURES: Near normal (avg. temp for the month is 35.7)

JANUARY PRECIP: Above normal

JANUARY SNOWFALL: 2-5” (1-4” above normal)

FEBRUARY: Often the toughest month to project, simply because it’s so far out. It’s interesting to note how warm (and wet) recent Februarys have been for South-Central KY. I highly doubt this one will be as warm. In fact, I look for some of our coldest air to affect us early in February, with a better chance for more significant snowfall.

FEBRUARY TEMPS: 1-3 degrees below normal (avg. temp for the month: 39.8)

FEBRUARY PRECIP: Near normal

FEBRUARY SNOWFALL: 3-7” (2-6” above normal)

________________________________________________________

Here’s a general overview of what I anticipate:

TEMPERATURES: Near normal for the season as a whole (but as with most years, a lot of ups and downs with temperature!)

PRECIPITATION: Above normal for the season as a whole

And from the “just for ‘kicks and grins’/gut feelings” department:

TOTAL SNOWFALL: (8-14” – near to 5” above normal)

CHANCES OF SEEING A WHITE CHRISTMAS: 5% (on average BG has 1” of snow on the ground one out of every 10 Christmases...going lower than the historical odds this time as I think December is warmer than normal. Never say “never”, though!!

CHANCES OF SEEING AT LEAST ONE ICING EVENT OF A TENTH OF AN INCH OR GREATER: 40% (a repeat of the 2009 Ice Storm is unlikely)

CHANCES OF SEEING AT LEAST ONE SIGNIFICANT SEVERE WEATHER EVENT BETWEEN DEC. 1ST AND FEB. 28TH: 30% (Not high given the lack of an ENSO signal this time, but you can never rule out one or two “off season” severe episodes here)

SEASON’S COLDEST TEMPS: Between 0-5 degrees (should happen in early February)

Some other thoughts:

**I think the coldest part of this winter happens during the second half of meteorological winter (after Jan. 15th)

**As with many seasons around here, expect some WILD temperature swings at times

**I like our chances of getting in on at least two “big ticket item”/Winter Storm Warning criteria snow/ice events

**Don’t be surprised if we see accumulating snow in March before Winter finally says goodbye

**A repeat of the 20”+ snow seasons of ’14-’15 or the 30”+ season of ’77-’78 is not likely

**As I stress every year, THERE IS BUST POTENTIAL WITH ANY FORECAST, especially one that projects several months out! The snowfall forecast holds the biggest potential for going awry, simply because of so many variables.

Whether it’s rain, snow, sleet or all of the above, you can always count on the First Alert Storm Team to keep you covered, both on air and on-line!

