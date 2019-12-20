Winter Will Begin On A Warm Note

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Friday, December 20, 2019

Sunshine returned Thursday, with a big warming trend now underway! We may see a few more clouds roll in late Friday, but highs should warm into the lower 50s. The warming keeps on going through the opening days of Winter. We could even approach 60° as we get closer to Christmas Eve! Christmas Day also looks unseasonably mild. At this time, it looks dry through at least Christmas Day.

Forecast...

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 52, Low 35, winds SE-5

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild

High 57, Low 33, winds NE-5

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Mild

High 55, Low 35, winds NE-6

