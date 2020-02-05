Wisconsin confirms first case of new coronavirus

A Wisconsin resident has been sickened with a new virus that originated in China and spread across the world, the first case in Wisconsin and just the 12th in the country.

Health officials said Wednesday that the patient is isolated but state health officials would not say where they are located, their age or any other details.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer in the Department of Health Services Bureau of Communicable Disease, said the person was never hospitalized but was evaluated and tested at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.