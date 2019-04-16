With fire extinguished, attention turns to Notre Dame’s future

Experts are assessing the blackened shell of Paris’ iconic Notre Dame cathedral to establish next steps to save what remains after a devastating fire destroyed much of the almost 900-year-old building.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he would seek help from the “greatest talents” in the world to rebuild Notre Dame, and many governments said they were considering contributions to what would be a significant architectural undertaking. (Source: ZUMA/MGN)

With the fire that broke out Monday evening and quickly consumed the cathedral now extinguished, attention is turning to ensuring the structural integrity of the remaining building.

Firefighters declared success Tuesday morning in their more than 12-hour battle to extinguish the flames, and spokesman Gabriel Plus said emergency services are currently “surveying the movement of the structures and extinguishing smoldering residues.”

The two iconic 69-meter bell towers remained intact and swarmed with building specialists and architects at dawn, looking tiny from the ground as they conducted analysis. The cathedral’s spire and roof were gone, however.

The 12th-century church is home to relics, stained glass and other works of art of incalculable value, and is a leading tourist attraction.

Paris’ deputy mayor Emmanuel Gregoire says Notre Dame’s organ, among the world’s most famous and biggest, remains intact. He also described “enormous relief” at the salvaging of pieces such as the purported Crown of Christ.

Officials consider the fire an accident, possibly as a result of restoration work taking place at the global architectural treasure, but that news has done nothing to ease the national mourning.

French tycoon Bernard Arnault and his luxury goods group LVMH have pledged 200 million euros ($226 million) for the reconstruction, following a reported 100 million-euro donation from another French billionaire, Francois Pinault.

A statement from Pinault said: “This tragedy impacts all French people” and “everyone wants to restore life as quickly as possible to this jewel of our heritage.”

However, a French cultural heritage expert says France no longer has trees big enough to replace ancient wooden beams that burned in the fire.

Bertrand de Feydeau, vice president of preservation group Fondation du Patrimoine, told France Info radio that the wooden roof that went up in flames was built with beams more than 800 years ago from primal forests.

Speaking Tuesday, he said the cathedral’s roof cannot be rebuilt exactly as it was before the fire because “we don’t, at the moment, have trees on our territory of the size that were cut in the 13th century.”

He said the restoration work will have to use new technologies to rebuild the roof.

Nations across the world expressed solidarity with France after the fire at Notre Dame and offered their support for the recovery.

The fire sparked an outpouring of grief and reminiscing of visits to the Parisian landmark. President Donald Trump called the cathedral “one of the great treasures of the world,” and the Vatican said Pope Francis felt “shock and sadness.”

Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said Tuesday on Twitter that the pope “is close to France” and that he is offering prayers “for all those who are trying to cope with this dramatic situation.”

The Obamas were also among people sharing memories of past visits to the cathedral. Former President Barack Obama posted an old photo of himself, his wife Michelle and their two daughters lighting candles there and expressed his grief. Michelle Obama was in Paris on Monday on a book tour. “The majesty of Notre Dame - the history, artistry, and spirituality - took our breath away, lifting us to a higher understanding of who we are and who we can be,” she tweeted.

