Witherspoon Homers in 2-0 Win on Thursday

Grant Witherspoon hit his eighth home run of the season in a 2-0 win over the South Bend Cubs on Thursday night at Four Winds Field in South Bend, IN. The Hot Rods improve are 1-0 in the second half and 40-31 overall. Bowling Green and South Bend continue their four-game series on Friday with a 6:35 PM CDT first pitch.

After four scoreless innings, Bowling Green plated the first run of the game against South Bend starter Derek Casey. Roberto Alvarez doubled to right on the first pitch of the inning and went to third when Russ Olive grounded out to second. Beau Brundage singled to right, plating Alvarez to give the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

In the sixth, All-Star Witherspoon rudely greeted Cubs reliever Brendan King. Witherspoon led off the inning for the Hot Rods and in a 1-1 count, drove the third pitch he saw over the right-field wall to make it a 2-0 game. Witherspoon’s eighth homer of the year sailed past the scoreboard and landed on top of a bounce house on the stadium concourse. Cristopher Sanchez threw four scoreless innings out of the bullpen to close out a 2-0 shutout victory to kick off the second-half of the season.

Miller Hogan (1-1) allowed three hits over his five-shutout innings with three strikeouts in a win. Sanchez earned a save after four shutout innings, allowing two hits and a walk with six strikeouts.