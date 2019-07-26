Woman arrested after 11-year-old severely burned following 'Hot Water Challenge'

A woman is now facing charges after her child allegedly poured boiling water on an 11-year-old boy earlier this week.

Billy Oliver is at the Cincinnati Burn Center with second and third-degree burns after a friend performed the 'Hot Water Challenge' on him.

Clay County Attorney Joe White said Angela Guth faces charges for second-degree criminal abuse and first-degree wanton endangerment for actions that allegedly happened after the hot water incident.

Guth is accused of not getting medical attention after Billy was injured. She went to the sheriff's office and turned herself in Friday afternoon. She is now in the Clay County Detention Center.