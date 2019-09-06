Woman arrested after approaching Bowling Green Police with scissors

On Thursday night, close to midnight, Bowling Green Police were investigating an incident in the 1100 block of Payne Street.

According to an arrest citation, the officers were approached by a woman who they say brandished a pair of scissors and told them, "I'm very angry."

One of the officers reacted to her actions by drawing his service weapon and issuing commands.

The woman was detained and identified as 48-year-old Courtney Cooke.

The citation says her actions intentionally placed the officers in reasonable apprehension of imminent physical injury.

She was taken into custody and charged with menacing.