Glasgow woman arrested after deputies find drugs

On Saturday, the Metcalfe County Sheriff's Office pulled over Erin L. Vincent for having an expired vehicle registration plate.

Deputies suspected that Vincent was under the influence of drugs. When searching Vincent's person, deputies discovered a small amount of methamphetamine after the packet fell out of her coat.

Deputies found additional methamphetamine in Vincent's coat and drug paraphernalia. She is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no registration plate.

Vincent was arrested and taken to the Barren County Detention Center.