Woman arrested following physical dispute on I-165 on child's birthday

One woman is in the Warren County Regional Jail after a dispute with a male on I-165 with a six-year-old child in the car.

According to the report, an official watched the vehicle of Tiffany Pittman leave the roadway, into a grass ditch on the right side if I-165 North.

Police then say Pittman and the male exited the vehicle when it stopped, and engaged in a physical fight.

Officials say Pittman told them the male did not strike her but said the argument happened because he did not want her driving anymore because she was having a panic attack and hallucinations.

The report also adds that it was the child's birthday when the altercation took place.

Pittman is charged with assault fourth degree, wanton endangerment, and endangering the welfare of a minor.