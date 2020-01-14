Woman arrested for DUI after crash in Summer Shade

A Beaumont woman was arrested Saturday after crashing into a utility poll while suspected of being under the influence.

The Metcalfe County Sheriff's Office said Teriann Christensen was driving a 2003 Chevy Silverado westbound on KY 90 when it left the road and struck a mailbox post and then drove across two private yards before it hit a utility pole and came to rest.

The report said the evidence showed that Christensen wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was under the influence of alcohol.

Christensen was taken to TJ Samson hospital and treated for her injuries. She was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs (Aggravated Circumstances).