Woman arrested on 44 counts of animal cruelty charges in Monticello, Kentucky

In Monticello, Kentucky, court records say police have charged a woman with 44 counts of animal cruelty after finding malnourished and dead horses on a Kentucky farm.

Reports say an arrest warrant from the Kentucky State Police is reporting that 53-year-old Jacqueline Helton also faces charges of concealing diseased animals and improperly disposing of dead animals.

The warrant says a complaint about the animals' welfare was filed April 30th by the property owner, who was leasing the Wayne County Farm to Helton.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 6