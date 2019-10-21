Woman arrested for selling drugs out of Cave City Travel Inn

On Sunday the Cave City Police Department responded to a call about people smoking in a room at the Travel Inn.

When officers arrived they located a man and a woman leaving a room. The two individuals stated that they were just visiting the room and were not staying at the inn. Police say the woman had an active warrant and was placed under arrest.

Police then searched room 17 of Travel Inn and found two other individuals who agreed to let police search the room. The officers found a small digital scale, a cellphone, small plastic bags, 4.9 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, and a glass pipe.

Officers were able to determine that Crystal Jent was selling methamphetamine and marijuana out of room 17.

Jent was arrested for trafficking a controlled substance, and taken to the Barren County Detention Center.