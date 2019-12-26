Woman arrested in Allen County for meth possession

In Allen County, the Sheriff's Department confiscated multiple drugs during a traffic stop overnight on December 26. It happened after officers pulled over a car that had been swerving on the road.

Following field sobriety tests and with the help of K-9 Niko, a search foundd 17.7 grams of suspected meth, along with Xanax bars, Adderall, marijuana, and a set of digital scales and a syringe.

The passenger of the car, 32-year-old Tamara Kraft-Johnson, was arrested on various charges related to drug possession, as well as trafficking a controlled substance.