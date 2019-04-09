Woman arrested in connection with stolen vehicle

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) --- A Tennessee woman is facing charges after being spotted in a reported stolen vehicle.
Cave City police arrested 36-year-old Sadi Waterstraat of Murfreesboro.
A vehicle was found parked at Smiley's Consignment Shop on Mammoth Cave Road that had been reported stolen out of Tennessee in February.
After making contact with Waterstraat and a brief investigation she was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000./
Waterstraat was taken to the Barren County Jail.
Officer Brandon Fletcher was assisted on scene by the Barren County Sheriff's Office.