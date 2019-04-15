Woman beats man with his prosthetic leg when he wants to break up

A Marrero woman used her ex-boyfriend’s prosthetic leg to beat him up after a night of drinking and a break up, authorities said.

Michelle Jackson, 58, was arrested on Wednesday (April 10) and booked with aggravated battery, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Jason Rivarde said the two began drinking on Feb. 11 when at some point the victim told Jackson he wanted to date someone else.

The man later went to sleep but woke up early the next morning with a large cut on his head and was dripping with blood. His hand was also injured, Rivarde said.

Jackson told a relative that she took the victim’s prosthetic leg and beat him with it. Jackson also admitted to stabbing the man, although he did not have any stab wounds, Rivarde said.

Jackson left before deputies arrived. They said she called a relative and friend because she though she killed the man.

U.S. Marshals eventually tracked Jackson down Wednesday at her house and booked her into the Jefferson parish Correctional Center.

She is being held without bond.

