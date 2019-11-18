Woman caught wearing ‘baby bump’ full of marijuana, authorities say

“Narco pregnancy” - That’s what officials in Argentina called a woman’s fake baby bump filled with marijuana.

Police said the woman was caught carrying 15 bricks of weed, hidden inside a fake belly.

She was traveling with a group near the Chilean border when officers stopped them.

They initially searched a man in the group and found marijuana in his bag.

Then, officers say they noticed the woman with a fake belly police said was made out of paste.

