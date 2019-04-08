Woman charged with DUI after car crash in Marion County

Kentucky State Police arrested a woman for DUI after a crash in Marion County.

According to KSP, a crash occurred on Thursday, April 4 around 8:00 p.m. on St. Mathews Church Road.

Troopers say 39-year-old Monaca Moore lost control of a 2007 Chevy Cobalt and ran off the road, hitting a utility pole.

According to KSP, Moore was not wearing a seat-belt and EMS took her to Springview Hospital where she was treated and released.

Troopers then arrested Moore, charging her with DUI 1st offense - aggravating circumstances, reckless driving, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct 2nd degree.

Moore was taken to the Marion County Detention Center. There is not a mugshot available.