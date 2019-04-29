Woman charged with murder after being accused of driving the wrong way on I-65 in court

Cassandra Garrison appeared in Circuit Court Monday in front of Judge John Grise.

Garrison, who is currently in jail, walked out on crutches as she entered the court room.

Police say Garrison drove the wrong way on I-65 in December and hit another car head on, killing its driver, 41-year-old Amy Eakles.

In court, Garrison appeared for her first pre-trial conference.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said he is waiting for another lab report to come back, and asked to push the pre-trial conference back a few weeks.

Judge Grise set a new pre-trial conference court date for June 17 in Warren County.

