Woman, child killed in Pulaski County crash

The Pulaski County coroner says a woman and child are dead in a Monday morning crash.

The crash happened on U.S. 27, near the Walnut Street intersection, in Burnside. The Kentucky Department of Transportation says U.S. 27 could be closed up to four hours, in both directions. Traffic is being diverted onto West Lakeshore Drive.

"We have the City of Somerset doing accident reconstruction at this time," Pulaski County Sheriff's Captain Troy McLin said. "We have to shut down all the traffic so that they can do their investigation.”

The 43-year-old woman, who was one of the drivers involved in the wreck, is not being identified at this time. The girl who died was 5 years old. The woman who died was the child's grandmother.

The woman was driving a postal vehicle at the time of the crash.