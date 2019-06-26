Woman dies after being struck by lightning at Murray State University

A woman died after she was struck by lightning on Murray State University’s campus.

The woman was struck Sunday evening and taken to Murray Calloway County Hospital, according to WAVE 3 News affiliate WPSD.

Her name has not been released.

Murray State University officials said the woman was visiting the campus at the time.

“Monday evening, we were informed that a visitor to campus passed away as a result of a weather-related incident which occurred Sunday evening. The family was bringing their child to the university to participate in a summer program,” Murray State University Director of Communications Shawn Touney said in a statement to WPSD. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”