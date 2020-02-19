Woman enters Alford plea in killing of husband, children

A Kentucky woman has entered an Alford plea in the fatal shootings of her husband and two children.

News outlets report 44-year-old Courtney Taylor entered the plea Wednesday to three counts of murder while appearing in Whitley Circuit Court for a pretrial hearing.

An Alford plea means Taylor didn't admit guilt, but acknowledged the prosecution had enough evidence for conviction. She was charged in 2017 with killing her husband, Larry, and daughters, Jolie and Jessie. Her trial was set to start next month.

Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence. Formal sentencing was set for April 8.