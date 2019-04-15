Woman faces multiple charges after being accused of slamming child on concrete

A woman is in the Warren County Regional Jail after being accused of slamming her 2-year-old son on concrete.

Bowling Green police say a woman witnessed a fight between a man and a woman, who was later identified as Noelle Gray. Gray was holding the child, when the witness says she slammed the boy on the concrete and ran, leaving the child.

The boy was flown to Vanderbilt University Children's hospital for treatment.

Gray was charged with Wanton endangerment, Assault 4th (Child Abuse), and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

