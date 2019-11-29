Woman facing drug trafficking charges in Hardin County

A woman lands behind bars on drug charges in Hardin County.

On Wednesday, November 27 a joint investigation by several law enforcement agencies revealed Ashley Brooke Hurt was trafficking in large quantities of crystal methamphetamine in Barren and Hart Counties and the drugs where being purchased in Louisville, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police conducted a traffic stop on Hurt in Elizabethtown after leaving Louisville.

Officials searched her vehicle and seized prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded handgun.

When authorities searched Hurt, they seized 4oz of crystal meth.

Hurt was arrested and is charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree - 2nd Offense more than 2-grams methamphetamine, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Law enforcement also searched Hurt's home in Hardyville and seized additional crystal methamphetamine, prescription pills, and items of drug paraphernalia.

