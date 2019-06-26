Woman flees scene of crash after driving under the influence

The Warren County Sheriff's Office arrested a Bowling Green woman Wednesday after deputies say she crashed into a utility pole.

The report said Hali Clark was involved in a verbal altercation at a home on Mormon Lane, but drove away before deputies arrived.

A few minutes later, WCSO received a call of an injury collision a couple miles away on Detour Road involving a utility pole.

Deputies searched the area after the crash, looking for Clark. They said they found Clark walking on Mt. Olivet Road. The report said she admitted to driving the car and being involved in the collision.

Deputies said Clark was driving under the influence of alcohol and had a suspended license from a previous DUI. She was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and driving with a suspended license along with other related charges.

