Woman, great-grandson die in Kentucky house fire

Officials said a western Kentucky woman and her great-grandson died in a weekend house fire.

Hopkinsville Fire Capt. Michael Pendleton told the Kentucky New Era that crews responded late Saturday to reports of heavy fire and smoke at home.

Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel identified the victims as 10-year-old Alvin Davidson and 87-year-old Martha Anne Harris. He said it appears both died of smoke inhalation.

Daniel said the victims were found in the back bedroom and it appears the blaze began in a front living room. Pendleton said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

