A woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a fiery crash, according to the Woodburn Fire Department.

The accident occurred in the 2000 block of Richpond Rockfield Road.

Officials say the SUV left the road, wedging between two trees and went up in flames almost immediately.

A neighbor quickly pulled the woman, who was the only one in the SUV, from the wreck. She was taken by EMS to the Medical Center.

This story will be updated when more information is available.