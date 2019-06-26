Woman jailed on abuse of four-month-old in Barren County

A woman is facing criminal abuse charges of an infant in Barren County.

According to the Barren County Sheriff's Office, they responded to a Social Services investigation, in which a four-month-old that lived on Bethel Church Road was brought to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, on June 14.

Officials went to the hospital and spoke with the mother, 21-year-old Brittney Benigni. Deputies say that during an interview, Benigni admitted to dropping the infant on an end table.

On June 24, authorities received medical records from the hospital and found the baby had a diagnosis of Abusive Head Trauma. The records also showed that the child might lose her eyesight and have other life-altering injuries.

Police then interviewed the mother at the sheriff's office, there she admitted that on June 10, she shook her child and struck her the infant multiple times, adding that after the incident she went outside to smoke a cigarette while wearing headphones to drown out the cries.

Authorities also said Benigni admitted to another incident, where she got upset and yanked the infant child's legs, flipping her.

Benigni is in the Barren County Detention Center facing a first-degree criminal abuse charge of a child 12 or under.