Woman killed by feral hogs outside Texas home, sheriff says

Authorities say feral hogs attacked and killed a woman outside a Southeast Texas home where she worked as a caretaker.

Christine Rollins, 59, was found dead outside the Anahuac, Texas, home where she worked as a caregiver for an elderly couple. (Source: Chambers County Sheriff's Office/CNN)

Christine Rollins cared for an elderly couple at their home in the small town of Anahuac. Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said Monday the 84-year-old woman she cared for was waiting for Rollins to arrive on Sunday.

The woman went outside and found the 59-year-old Rollins in the front yard between her car and the front door.

Hawthorne says Rollins had a severe head wound and several other injuries consistent with an animal bite. The coroner in neighboring Jefferson County ruled Monday that Rollins bled to death after an attack by feral hogs.

“In my 35 years, I will tell you, it’s one of the worst things I’ve ever seen,” Hawthorne said.

In a news conference, Hawthorne called the incident “unbelievably tragic” and “very rare." Fewer than six deaths have been reported due to feral hog attacks in the nation over many years, he said.

Authorities are investigating whether Rollins fell and was then attacked by the hogs or if she was attacked first.

The death will be ruled an accident because Rollins was not killed by a human, according to the sheriff.

Neighbors say they have complained about wild hogs in the area recently.

Anahuac is just over 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of Houston.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press, CNN, Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.