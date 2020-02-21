Woman pleads guilty to crash that killed white supremacist

A Kentucky woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a car crash that killed a white supremacist leader.

Emily Sherry entered her plea Thursday in the April 2018 death of Robert Ransdell.

Police say 24-year-old Sherry was driving under the influence when she veered into oncoming traffic and struck Ransdell's car. Ransdell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ransdell led a white supremacist group based in Cincinnati, Ohio, and ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in Kentucky in 2014. Sherry faces up to 17 and 1/2 years in prison at sentencing, which is scheduled for March 31.